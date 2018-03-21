Disrupting a meeting shouldn’t be a crime in Merced or anywhere

Re “Council’s proposed speech rule: Disobey, face misdemeanor” (Front Page, March 7): We are against the Merced mayor and city council’s effort to adopt “Meeting Rules for Conduct.”
Why do we need this code of conduct now? Nearby cities have no such ordinance. The “willful interruption” of public meetings is not occurring in Merced. The proposed Public Rules for Conduct punishes those who “willfully interrupt” city council meetings. The interruptions can be about addressing the city council without first being recognized, failing to sit down when directed, or repetitiously addressing the same subject or one other than that before the city council.
For such interruptions a warning or escorting the person out of the meeting would suffice. Instead, this proposal would make it a misdemeanor. This is harsh and costly.
Who will define what constitutes “willful interruption”? This can be subjective, even based on race. One person’s “willful interruption” might be another’s “enthusiasm” or “exuberance.” We want to increase civic involvement; this policy will discourage participation.
Never miss a local story.
For all of these reasons, we urge the mayor and city council to vote “No” on the Public Meeting Rules for Conduct.
Robin DeLugan, Treasurer, California Central Valley Journey for Justice, Merced
Comments