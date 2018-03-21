Atwater should lower sewer fees to reflect true cost of providing service

While the circus continues to go on at the top of Atwater government, little is being done for the citizens. For over five years I have addressed the overcharging for sewer service. Under SB 218, state law says cities cannot charge more than the cost of providing the service.
In the fall of 2017, the Atwater council was told their sewer plant bond payment would decrease. At the time, Mayor Price said the city would look at possible rate changes. Six months later, no results. This overcharging of citizens continues today.
Mayor Jim Price has told me we need a reserve for emergencies. When the council borrowed $8.7 million in July, 2014, to bale out the general fund, I guess they felt there was an adequate reserve.
Most Atwater citizens don’t realize they pay more to Atwater’s Sewer Fund than they pay on their state income taxes. Yet Mayor Price continues to ridicule any state or county tax increases.
Our monies are being used as the Bank of Atwater to enable overspending. Let your council know how you feel, by voting for change in November!
Dave Cline, Atwater
