I was subject of Morse’s phone call, and I am grateful that he defended me

I am the former Merced County misdemeanor prosecutor referred to in the story about a voicemail from District Attorney Larry Morse to the head public defender (“Former prosecutor challenges Morse for DA,” Front Page, March 17). I was only a few feet from Larry when he left that voicemail.
Unequivocally, Larry is one of the most compassionate people I know. He treats employees like family, is an incredible boss and a friend.
On the day of the voicemail, I was a newly licensed attorney right out of law school attending misdemeanor court. Normally, the head public defender is not at such routine sessions, but he was this day. When a case on my calendar was called, he alleged misconduct by the DA’s Office and me, stating we had a history of not turning over evidence in a timely manner. From my understanding, he had never before brought up such a complaint to the DA’s office but instead attacked a newly licensed attorney before a newly seated judge.
I immediately went to Larry’s office, humiliated and ready to quit. Larry embraced me as a father would a son. I explained what happened, and Larry did what a great boss would do – he defended me. When the public defender didn’t answer his phone, Larry left the voicemail in my defense. He then went to the court to get the issue resolved.
Larry Morse puts others before himself. He cares for his attorneys and staff. I had interned in larger prosecution offices, where seeing the DA in the offices was like spotting Big Foot. Larry made himself available whenever we needed him. He was there for me on that day. I stand with him now.
Michael Silva, Hilmar
