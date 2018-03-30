Let voters choose if they want a sanctuary state

Evidently, “Emperor Brown” and his political cohorts no longer feel that it is necessary to consider the will of our state legislature or its citizens. California’s Sanctuary State status is too important to be left up to one person, even if that person is the governor. The people of California should have the right to vote on this matter, or is Jerry Brown afraid they will not vote to do his liking?
The sanctuary law does not help local law enforcement, it ties their hands and is unconstitutional. It violates the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, which states it is “the supreme law of the Land; and the Judges in every state shall be bound by it.” California does not have the right to shelter criminals. This is not a racist thing, it is a matter of safety.
A lot of illegals are good people, but we have no way of knowing if someone is a criminal until they commit a crime, and then it is too late. Once they have committed a crime, we need to be able to apprehend and deport them and this law prevents that from happening. Put this up to the voters; let them decide.
David J. Silva, Los Banos
Comments