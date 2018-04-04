High cannabis taxes are keeping underground dealers in business

I’m a cannabis user. I enjoy it at nighttime now and again. As usual, California is shooting itself in the foot along with marijuana dispensaries. The tax rate on cannabis is outrageous. Alcohol should have the same taxes as cannabis. With California’s taxes so high, the underground canni-biz is flourishing. There’s no more visiting the highly taxed dispensaries. With the corruption in the world, I foresee politicians lining their pockets. The money our state is losing while the politicians figure out what to do is increasing by the hour.
Greg McLaughlin, Merced
Comments