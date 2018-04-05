Build a senior housing complex at Castle. While you’re at it a restaurant, too

The vacant housing at Castle Airport could become a premier senior living community for approximately 1,500 senior citizens. The vacant units beside Sierra Aviation could provide independent living, another complex could offer assisted living and another could become a nursing care facility.
This could provide 2,000 new jobs in our community. Numerous real estate developers could provide construction, financing and management for such projects.
Google provides numerous developers, including Greenbrier Development. This multi-million-dollar development would be a big boost for Merced County’s property tax revenue. The half-vacant Castle Airport has been a great little empire for Mark Hendrickson and his Department of Commerce and Aviation, but it has not met the needs of Merced County taxpayers. Buildings sit vacant because we have focused on leasing rather than selling. Buildings will sell when we become willing to re-zone to bring in investors. Possibilities are unlimited.
Vacant warehouse buildings and land can be re-purposed for manufacturing. The vacant chapel would make a great Italian restaurant. The old base commander’s complex would make beautiful offices for a law firm. The vacant gas station could become a convenience store. Selling land will down-size Mark Hendrickson’s department, but it will be a giant boost for our economy.
Robert Burgess, Merced
