CASA volunteers make certain children aren’t abandoned twice

No one likes to think child abuse exists in their community. However sadly, it exists in every community in America. Here in Merced County in 2017, over 549 children were found by the courts to have been abused or neglected by their families. When that happens the child may enter foster care, which can be disorienting, frightening and unsettling for a child of any age. As we observe Child Abuse Prevention Month, let us recommit to ending the vicious cycle of abuse and standing up for every child too young to speak for themselves.
One of the most effective ways is by becoming a CASA volunteer. We are thankful that 154 children in foster care in Merced County have a Court Appointed Special Advocate to help guide and advocate for them in the judicial and child-welfare systems.
Research shows that children in foster care who have a CASA live happier, healthier lives as adults than children in foster care who do not have a CASA’s support.
At CASA of Merced County we believe all children in foster care deserve a CASA who can help them understand their situation and who will advocate fiercely on their behalf.
Henry Strength, Merced
