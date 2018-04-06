Kim Lewis will help restore integrity, compassion to Merced DA’s office

I am writing to support Kimberly Helms Lewis as Merced County District Attorney. We have all seen so many struggles in our small community, including substance abuse, homelessness and crime. The conflict that exists on a national level is also present, and many of us seek some way to make sense of it all, to bring back meaning and justice.
For me, it starts at this level. Not with a Facebook rant, not with some salacious story about the opposing candidate, but with a simple vote for someone who is dependable, honest and genuine. I worked alongside Kim for three years. She inspired me daily with her devotion to her job, intellect, professionalism and, above all, her integrity.
Kim is one of those rare people who embodies fairness and doing what is right. She has the unique ability to balance compassion with tough choices made with stern conviction. Now is the time. Not to just complain, or post on social media, but to take action. Vote for someone who can help us restore a sense of justice, community and integrity in Merced County.
Darrah Wilson, Atwater
