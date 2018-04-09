Cartoonist must not have been paying attention to the news

So exactly what “anti-Planned Parenthood bill” is it that Glenn McCoy is celebrating with the political cartoon in the Sun-Star? Does he mean this story from The Hill: “Anti-abortion groups fuming over GOP failure to defund Planned Parenthood”?
There’s double irony in Glenn’s cartoon. First, the use of phrase “little guy.” No mention of the “little gal,” who would be negatively impacted by anti-PP legislation. Wealthy women can always afford to end an unwanted pregnancy and they can afford to buy birth control as well. Not necessarily so with poor women.
The abortion controversy would be a lot more reality-centered if there were fewer ideologically-motivated male voices heard and the debate was carried on more by women – who, after all, are the ones who must directly bear the weight and responsibility of pregnancy.
Peter Lizdas, Merced
