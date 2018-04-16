In November, Atwater will need to find a new mayor

It never ends in Atwater. At the last council meeting, speaker after speaker talked of the turmoil that engulfs city hall. One former councilman lamented the lack of leadership displayed by Mayor Jim Price. Others demanded the mayor resign for creating a hostile work environment that drove off the latest city manager.
Atwater voters are faced with a perplexing decision in November. When evaluating candidates for office, there is a limited knowledge of their abilities. However by their first term in office, the rookies show their stuff. Mayor Price and councilman Janes Vineyard are nearing the ends of their first terms. In light of the toxic atmosphere they have created, to include the absolute refusal to tackle the massive problems facing the city, they deserve to join the club of one-hit wonders and be sent to the showers.
We need people on the city council who are eager and able to work together. This November, voters will need to take Atwater out of the minor league into the majors with a new team that will take us to the top.
Theron Sanders Sr., Atwater
Comments