Rude fans make it tough to find high school sports referees

There is a national shortage of high school basketball referees and part of the reason is poor sportsmanship on the part of fans, players and coaches. You have amateur officials doing the best they can; some can handle the pressure better than others.
After officiating basketball for 39 years – 36 in the Sac-Joaquin Section – I moved from Merced to the Island of Kauai. I officiated this past season in Kauai and, as a referee, “I have died and gone to heaven.” Not one technical foul the entire season! Family is important here and players do not want to embarrass their family. Coaches coach and fans cheer. What a novel concept.
George Hinds, Koloa, Hawaii
