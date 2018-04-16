Trevino family keeps tradition alive while moving full-speed ahead

I want to call attention to the hard work and community commitment demonstrated by the Trevino family’s recent restoration of the Pedreira Building, which houses their long-time, family owned and operated Merced landmark Trevino’s Restaurant.
I visited the restaurant last week to compliment their commitment to a very large, expensive but ultimately beautiful project. I met both Trevino brothers, who expressed their family’s deep regard for our town, a sense of community and home, and the importance they place on setting a positive example.
In their restoration, they were mindful of preserving an authentic vision of the era and architecture of the 1903 building. They wanted its colors to reference its history, while enhancing its timely, youthful appeal. The Trevino brothers spoke about community projects they are proud to support.
I also asked about having “Office Hours” at the restaurant, providing Merced residents an opportunity to talk to me about community concerns while highlighting the unique and new businesses popping up downtown. Being able to interact with local office holders is an essential part of representative government.
Thank you, Trevino family, for the excellent example you set; for your contribution to our town for many years, and for helping keep Merced’s downtown a lively, vibrant experience.
Jill McLeod, City Council member, District 3
