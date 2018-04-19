These ‘solar program’ scammers could cost you your home

You’ve heard the old adage “no such thing as a free lunch.” So, when you see a “Merced County launches no-cost solar program” advertisement on Facebook the panic alarm should sound. Merced County does not offer a no-cost or free solar program, nor does any other California county.
These fraudulent advertisements distract the homeowner from reputable contractors; these homeowners fall prey to the unscrupulous characters in the industry.
As a result, deceptive contractors are selling “non-existent free” energy upgrades to trusting homeowners who don’t read or understand that the contract establishes a “first priority lien” on the property for repayment on the secured property tax roll. As your Merced County Treasurer-Tax Collector, I must honor the agreement and bill the taxpayer for the energy assessment on their annual tax bill. When a taxpayer comes to my office because they cannot pay their taxes with the energy assessment, I must tell them what the contractor failed to convey. Ultimately if they do not pay their taxes, their home will be sold at tax-default auction after five years.
While I support energy saving opportunities, it’s imperative that our state adopt regulations to protect taxpayers. The California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors (CACTTC) has spent the last two years lobbying for regulations to hold deceptive players accountable. Currently, all the bad players go on a list at the Department of Business Oversight that can be reviewed. A list of deceptive solicitors and contractors isn’t enough to protect the taxpayers I’m privileged to represent.
Heed this cautionary tale because it is a reality in Merced County. Protect yourself by doing your homework and don’t fall prey to hard-sell tactics.
Karen Adams, Merced County Treasurer-Tax Collector
