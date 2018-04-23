I will cut my pay, reject raises and make school safety my No. 1 priority

As candidate for Superintendent for Merced County Schools, I pledge to reduce or cut my salary by 10 percent and to reject all pay raises for the next four years. I plan to find and cut wasteful spending and to redirect the savings into placing armed resource officers at all Merced County Office of Education Schools. Protecting the students in Merced County is my No. 1 priority. I will stand and deliver for the voters of Merced County. Please visit my website, gabbyforschools.com.
Gabriela Pantoja Sanchez, Atwater
