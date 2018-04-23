Atwater’s poisonous atmosphere didn’t start with Mayor Price

Re “Atwater council has turned toxic; mayor should step aside” (Page 4A, April 17): The Atwater Council didn’t turn toxic because of Mayor Jim Price. It has been toxic for the last 10 years because of overspending. The Rivero brothers never saw an expenditure they didn’t like, but never had the guts to raise taxes or rates. They left the city in a financial mess and the current council is getting the blame. Shame on your editorial board for its superficial evaluation. Look a little deeper for the real culprits.
George Logan, former Atwater City Attorney
