Soda-tax initiative would tie our hands in helping state, cities, counties

Anti-tax forces, financially supported by soft drink suppliers, are seeking to pass a California initiative that would require any new tax increases (local and statewide) pass by a two-thirds vote. Soft drink companies complain that sugared soda sales taxes – deemed desirable by local communities – are reducing sales of these drinks – but also reducing childhood obesity and dental cavities – while expanding sales of their non-sugared drinks.
The real issue is the two-thirds vote threshold, making it nearly impossible for any small jurisdiction to pass any kind of tax increase – even if supported by a majority of voters. This happened under Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. Because Prop. 13 requires all statewide tax increases be passed by a two-thirds vote in the legislature, Republicans would routinely vote en mass against any increase, making it impossible for the legislature to pass tax increases to adequately fund schools and public safety during the 2007-08 recession. Instead, the state relied on public borrowing, resulting in huge deficits and a lowered California credit rating.
By signing this petition, voters are allowing special interests to impose their will on voters, compromising the very structure of our voting laws. Don’t let special interests hijack your majority voting rights!
Steve Bantly, Merced
Comments