Three Atwater council members waive the rules, vote down financial plan

“Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) awards six professional certificates to peace officers who achieve increasingly higher levels of education, training and experience in reaching professional excellence.” The city of Atwater requires a Bachelor’s Degree or prefers Masters Degree for chief of police, according to Atwater municipal code. Three council members – Cindy Vierra, Brian Raymond and Paul Creighten waived POST and municipal code requirements for chief of police.
A financial proposal, approved by finance committee, was presented by the city manager, finance director, state retirement representative and finance consultant. Current plan would cost $500,000 over seven years; proposed plan would cost $87,000 over seven years? Again, voted down 3-2.
▪ Chief Samuel Joseph still on administrative leave? His civil rights are not addressed?
▪ Accountability and responsibility for poor finance and poor personnel judgments would be considered!
▪ I wonder if a sharp, experienced attorney would have an exceptional good day in court with the available facts presented in print and under investigation?
▪ I wonder what the cost to our city would be after a civil suit?
Bob Calaway, Atwater
