If you’re reading this, it’s time to thank a teacher

May 7-11 is Teacher Appreciation Week, and we encourage everyone to find a way to thank a teacher who is a part of your life or the lives of your children.
As retired teachers, we recognize and applaud the efforts of our teachers – not just during school hours but far beyond. Teaching is not just a 9-to-5 job, as evidenced by the countless hours spent after school tutoring, coaching and chaperoning dances and field trips. Papers are graded and lessons planned – all on their own time. This volunteerism often continues into retirement. Our members have combined to spend over 100,000 hours each year in community service over the past few years alone.
On behalf of California Retired Teachers Association, we thank our teachers for all they do. By going above and beyond, they instill a love of learning, serve as positive role models and help shape the lives of our children.
What can you do to help thank a teacher? A simple thank you will do, or perhaps an offer to help out in the classroom. During this week, we honor and celebrate teachers for their hard work and dedication.
Karen Arnold and Joanna Browning, co-presidents, Merced/Mariposa Division, CalRTA
