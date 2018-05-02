Sheriff’s Posse made our day at eCademy Charter

I was delighted when the Sheriff’s Posse President Mike Mendes accepted the invitation to be our honored guest at my safety assembly on April 20, at eCademy Charter School in Turlock. The focus of the event was school safety, with the intent of having students connect the importance of being in school, making wise choices and enjoying the outcomes of hard work.
The day was perfect. The Posse members arrived early, the members groomed their beautiful horses and then donned their parade outfits and spoke with the students. Mike provided them with information on proper horsemanship, the history of the Sheriff’s Posse, photographs from various parades and events, and then allowed the students to mingle, ask questions, pet the horses and appreciate who the individual members of the Posse and the organization they represent. A huge thank you, on behalf of our students at eCademy Charter, to the men and women of the Merced County Sheriff’s Posse for their efforts, strong commitment and positivity. A job well done.
Tim W. Norton, Principal, eCademy Charter School
Comments