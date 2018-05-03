Morse one of California’s leading prosecutors; Merced would be wise to keep him

Merced County voters would be wise to re-elect District Attorney Larry Morse Jr. I have known Morse as a fellow prosecutor for nearly two decades. Beyond the trust he enjoys as a tough, principled and no-nonsense prosecutor, he is also a respected leader among district attorneys and policymakers across the state.
Morse and I serve as co-chairs of the Legislation Committee for our statewide prosecutors’ association. The committee is responsible for weighing and adopting positions on policy proposals under consideration in the Legislature. As co-chair, he is highly regarded by his colleagues, other law enforcement leaders and legislators as one of California’s leading voices on criminal justice policy.
Sacramento often seems removed from local concerns, but the criminal justice bills approved each year directly impact the ability of police and prosecutors to protect our communities. Morse has never stayed on the sidelines; instead, he courageously engages on many of the most important policy proposals. Whether testifying before a legislative committee, battling a dangerous ballot initiative or championing enhanced protection for women and children, Morse has been stalwart for safety and justice. He is one the finest prosecutors in the state and I respectfully urge you to vote for him June 5.
Gregory D. Totten, District Attorney, Ventura County
