Cannabis as medicine ignored while deadly opiods are over-prescribed

Cannabidiol oil has been been classified as a Schedule 1 drug. This oil has no THC and has been proven to help those suffering from cancer, and more uses are being discovered. The pharmaceutical industry is buying off people to uproot cannabis and its benefits. Opioids are the most abused drug in America; they have been pushed into the mainstream, proof that doctors are paid to push these pain relievers. In doing so, today’s doctors and pharmaceutical companies have become the biggest drug pushers in our country.
The obviously better pain reliever is cannabis. There have been no deadly overdoses reported for cannabis use. Greed, corruption and politics have caused the opioid crisis. Doctors and politicians are under the power of the pharmaceutical industry. Why must our country feed these predators? The plight of America will continue to be bought and sold.
Greg McLaughlin, Merced
Comments