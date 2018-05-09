Banning gay conversion therapy is a violation of 1st Amendment

Politicians have no business denying people the freedom to find counseling and resource to help them find happiness. Nor should politicians shut down counselors, schools and religious organizations that provide those services.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,” is how the 1st Amendment reads. In a 1925 case, Gitlow v. New York, the U.S. Supreme Court applied the 1st Amendment to the states. AB 2943 when it applies to a religion or religious group is in direct violation of the First Amendment.
John and Barbara Riis-Christiansen, Atwater
