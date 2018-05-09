Sinkhole on Cottonwood Creek a danger to cyclist

I have concerns with what Cruikshank School administration calls the “Tiger Trail.” During physical education, unsupervised students leave school grounds onto Dominican Drive before continuing north along the sidewalk onto the bike path along Cottonwood Creek. The students return to the school through a gate from the path on the northeast side of the school.
I walk the bike path almost daily and noticed some of the unsupervised students remove city barricades placed in a sinkhole along the bike path. They knocked over the barricades then tossed them in the weeds along the creek.
Students leave the safety of school property unsupervised. Student damage city property and remove a safety barrier meant to prevent injury. I contacted school administration and was informed the matter would be dealt with.
The students continue to use the trail and the barricades continue to be tossed in the weeds until they were eventually tossed into the creek. I assume it was the students during their “Tiger Trail” walk, though I only witnessed the damage twice.
Students should not be allowed to leave the campus unsupervised. The city should repair the sink hole. It is no longer marked with barricades and is partially obscured by weeds. If a cyclist was to hit the hole, they could be seriously injured.
Leonard Franco, Merced
