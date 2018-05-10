Why no stories on judge admonishing Mueller’s team?

The other day a federal judge involved in the Robert Mueller witch hunt made it clear to that Mueller he had exceeded his authority. I have yet to see anything about this in the mainstream media. If he was investigating Hillary Clinton, it would be all over the news. Mueller has spent many months and millions of taxpayers dollars trying to prove the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to influence the 2016 election in Trump’s favor and have failed to do so.
Now, he has spread the scope of his investigation to President Trump’s private life before he was even running for president. What does this have to do with Russian collusion? At least nine of the people on Mueller’s panel were contributors to Hillary Clinton’s campaign, that sounds more like collusion to me.
It appears there are two sets of rules here, one for the Clintons and one for President Trump. When Bill Clinton was being investigated for having sex with an intern in the Oval Office, it was personal and not important. But Trump’s possible involvement with Stormy Daniels years before he even ran for office is an impeachable offense?
Rita F. Silva, Los Banos
