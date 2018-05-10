CASA volunteers can make a real difference in a child’s life

Our state has approximately 60,000 children in foster care who have suffered significant trauma due to familial abuse or neglect. Each one of these children deserves love, care, a permanent home and the opportunity to thrive. Every May we celebrate Foster Care Awareness month to shine a light on all the children in the foster care system through no fault of their own and the community that supports them.
We salute the foster parents, social workers, attorneys, therapists and CASA volunteers who help these children.
At CASA of Merced County, we have served 150 foster children in our county in the last year by providing them with the vital gift of a volunteer. We know what having a CASA volunteer can mean for a foster youth.
During our recent fundraiser, a former foster youth shared her heart-moving story about being in foster care as a teenager; she shared how her life would have been different if she had a CASA volunteer. She stated, “I believe every youth should have the advocacy of a CASA volunteer. CASA volunteers can leave the most positive impact on children.”
For more information about CASA, contact 209 722-2272 or visit www.mercedcasa.org
Jane F. Lawrence, Secretary, CASA Board of Directors, Merced
