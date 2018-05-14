Support staff play multitude of critical roles in our schools

As we celebrate the unique members of the California School Employees Association, I want to commend the classified staff, whose tireless service positively impacts the lives of the students in the Merced Union High School District. Your care and dedication help keep our students safe and healthy, our buildings and equipment well maintained and the business of the schools operating effectively and efficiently. You play a crucial role in our students’ educational experience and are an integral part of their successes on a daily basis. The hope, encouragement and stability classified employees give students makes a difference every day.
It’s important for the community to be aware that classified employees clean the schools, serve meals, assist students in their classrooms, keep technology up and running, develop and maintain budgets, provide transportation, administer specialized health care, keep students safe on campuses, maintain the grounds and buildings, provide outreach to families with local service agencies and make sure the information is provided to parents.
One of the many critical jobs we do daily is maintaining attendance for students. It is an important job to care for, inspire, mentor and educate our children of tomorrow.
Gloria Coulombe, President CSEA Chapter 252, Merced
