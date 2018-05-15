What’s age got to do with it? Feinstein, as you noted, is the best candidate

Re “We’re sticking with Feinstein for U.S. Senate” (Page 9A, May 12): In your well-reasoned editorial endorsing Dianne Feinstein for U.S. Senate, you listed the numerous achievements of this respectable veteran politician. Your “concern” about her age, however, was wholly unnecessary and feeds into the agenda of those who engage in age discrimination. You should remember that age discrimination stands alongside racial, ethnic and all those other unpleasant “-isms.”
Thus, since the law provides for guidance in cases of incompetence of a senator for whatever reason, as you noted yourself, you should avoid making references to categories of people that are protected under the law. Dianne Feinstein should, instead, solely be judged based on her record – nothing more and nothing less.
Caroline Kreide, Merced
