Only Atwater’s mayor refused to sign anti-leak agreement

Concerned Atwater city council members have discovered confidential information is being leaked out of closed-session meetings. California government code makes it a crime for officials to disclose the inner workings and discussions that occur during closed meetings.
However, the law requires their decisions be disclosed to the public. It appears those with political agendas are leaking sensitive personnel information, fueling even more turmoil at city hall.
The city attorney announced the city now has the authority to initiate investigations that result in criminal prosecution of council members who leak information from closed sessions. Attorney Doug White said, “there is now is a legal mechanism to hold the city council accountable.” Results could be turned over to the state attorney general or Stanislaus district attorney.
All city council members signed this agreement except one – Mayor James Price, who vehemently refused.
This is what can be expected from a failed politician and an embarrassment to Atwater.
Lori Johnson, Atwater
