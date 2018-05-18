Richard Lopez gets vote from Chowchilla superintendent

Over the past couple months, I have had friends, relatives, teachers, administrators, parents, business owners, city officials, former students and general acquaintances ask me who I believe is the best candidate for Merced County Superintendent of Schools?
My 30 years as a teacher, site administrator, district administrator, educational consultant, college professor and currently superintendent of schools has provided me the opportunity to work with some fantastic educational leaders. It’s very simple – a strong leader will yield positive results. Unfortunately, I have also seen the damages that can occur when poor leadership is placed in charge.
Respected leaders are truthful, treat all people fairly and, most importantly, believe that all students deserve a quality education. Merced County is very fortunate to have just such a leader running for Superintendent of Schools.
My vote for Merced County Superintendent of Schools, without hesitation, will be cast for Richard Lopez! Richard is truthful, experienced, loyal, patriotic and a valued community member. Richard Lopez is the only vote that makes any sense.
Charles “Chuck” Martin, Chowchilla Elementary Superintendent of Schools, Dos Palos
