Another shooting; we’re considering home-schooling for our granddaughter

Another 8-10 high-schoolers have been shot to death in their art class in Texas. The facility is another huge educrat campus, enveloping thousands of students and staff, as were the sites of seven previous school massacres occurring since January. Too many students, too spread out to try to protect, let alone teach.
Our family is seriously thinking about enrolling our granddaughter, who is promoting up to ninth grade, in a charter school or private academy or perhaps home-schooling. Someplace where a child is fully protected from being stuck in proximity to, and in fear of, being murdered by classmates. Away from students who feel totally overburdened by his own perceived problems. Overwhelmingly, these young shooters are not evil people coming from the outside.
Taxpayers are forced by law to tolerate maniac students in our public schools. We also must supply a myriad of social services and mental health options. Killer-kids can fester for years under cover of treatment confidentiality and sealed records. Behavioral “secrets” are kept from classroom teachers. Worse, kept from vulnerable students, leaving them exposed and unaware of an urgent need to protect themselves.
The tail of the shooting dogs keep wagging education’s ineffective responses. Time to turn that around.
MaryAnn McKissick, Merced
Comments