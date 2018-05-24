Bernikoff is a supervisor for ALL of District 3’s residents

When I first met Heather Bernikoff in 2008, I marveled at her ability to discuss issues with everyone she crossed paths with: ranchers, educators, businessmen, women and people of every political party and non-party affiliation.
You can add this remarkable talent to her extensive background in managing multimillion-dollar budgets and successful grant writing for local good works. I have yet to meet another District 3 resident with Heather’s unique skill set and ability to get the job done.
When asked challenging questions about mining, fire protection, road conditions, education, affordable housing, university-town relations and economic development, Heather is never the “deer in the headlights.” She listens to everyone’s concerns and makes carefully thought-out responses. Heather will work with everyone to find reasonable solutions for improving the lives of all Mariposa County residents.
All of the above makes Heather the best candidate for District 3 Supervisor for Mariposa County.
Please vote for Heather Bernikoff for District 3 Supervisor on June 5 or on your mail-in ballot.
Carol Hart, Catheys Valley
Comments