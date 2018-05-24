What’s keeping Sun-Star from combing through Morse’s unusual style?

Concerning Merced District Attorney Larry Morse, I hope you will continue your investigations to include the questionable manner in which he parts his hair. It is neither on one side or the other – nor is it centered; rather it is positioned at a peculiar angle, raising reasonable suspicion and provoking questions about his judgment. Have supervising authorities at the state level been alerted?
I’d also like to hear from professional stylists and professors of psychology about what we might surmise from this departure from the norm. You have a duty to expose this obvious coverup.
Wayne Denno, Merced
