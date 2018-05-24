Steve Tietjen has my vote for Merced superintendent because he earned it

I have worked with Steve Tietjen and I know he has what it takes to do an excellent job as Merced County Superintendent of Schools. For more than 20 years he has led schools and districts to improve student learning, prepare more students for college, expand a variety of programs from preschool to ag and other career classes, fund and build new schools and, possibly most challenging, keep district budgets in the black.
During Steve’s last year and a half as county superintendent he has guided and grown MCOE’s services for students with special needs, Green Meadows outdoor education, preschool and childcare support and the many other unique functions of the office. He has shown he can do the job.
Finally, he has character and energy. When the right decision isn’t the popular decision, he will choose the right one. When progress needs cooperation and teamwork, he will work as long as it takes to get buy in for the best result for all students. Steve is my choice for County Superintendent.
Lee Andersen, Former Merced County Superintendent of Schools, Merced
