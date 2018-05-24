Tietjen proves that I left our county office of education in good hands

In my second term as Merced County Superintendent of Schools, I had to decide if I was going to spend more time with my father who was in declining health or finish the last two years of my term. Finding someone with the experience and expertise to oversee the multifaceted Merced County Office of Education was difficult. When I talked with Steve Tietjen, I was confident he was the right choice.
In his first 17 months as county superintendent, Tietjen has started the first county-wide science fair, worked with the DA’s office to establish a Mock Trial competition and gained the collaboration of the county’s district superintendents to develop the first effective program to reduce habitual truancy. Tietjen also negotiated a contract with the Merced City School District to start sending their 1,200 sixth graders to Camp Green Meadows again.
I am abundantly confident he will continue to do a great job as county superintendent and is the only qualified candidate running for office. I am enthusiastically endorsing Steve Tietjen for Merced County Superintendent of Schools and I hope you will vote for him as well on June 5.
Steve Gomes, Former Mcerced County Superintendent of Schools, Merced
