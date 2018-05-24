Those who criticize Trump are engaging in psychological warfare

Re “Trump takes cue from famous political philosopher: Scarface” (Page 4A, May 15): Psychological warfare is a tactic used in battle against opposing forces. In the Old Testament, Goliath used it against David. In wars past, enemy forces used it against allied troops. Over the radio waves and in newspapers the enemy would say demeaning things about the government of the United States and their elected officials to demoralize our soldiers, sailors and airmen to make them lose faith and eventually stop fighting.
The same warfare is going on today. Talk show hosts, newspaper columnists, cartoonists and even worse – politicians. Many compare elected officials to criminals like Al Capone and Hitler. My question is, why?
Why go to such lengths to say such hurtful and disrespectful things? My only guess is that these people have no further to go in their status so they have to tear someone else down. Words can do a lot of damage, not only to the target but to innocent bystanders. Hurtful words can demoralize, destruct, destroy and dehumanize.
My mother always told me, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” Those pointing a finger should heed my mom’s words. Be part of the solution rather than the problem.
Joe Cedillo, Atwater
Comments