It’s an easy choice, pick Lopez for Merced Superintendent of Schools

The electorate of Merced County has an opportunity to select our next Merced County Superintendent of Schools. There are two choices, Richard Lopez and Steve Tietjen.
Richard Lopez was born and raised in Merced County and has 27 years experience in all aspects of the educational system. He has proven himself a successful leader. He has worked as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, school board member and currently as a Superintendent of Merced River School District.
Steve Tietjen worked as a superintendent of the Los Banos Unified School District, inheriting a district that was financially sound with a strong staff of teachers and administrators all working together. The district had an excellent and well planned curriculum with an exemplary professional development center and test scores that were on the rise. He then systematically dismantled most of the previous programs, along with many outstanding staff members who were in place when he arrived. He left the LBUSD with many problems, including low test scores, low moral and budget concerns.
My vote will go to Richard Lopez. It is an easy choice!
Jim Orr, Los Banos
