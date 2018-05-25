Tietjen an innovative leader focused on making life better in Merced County

The Merced County Office of Education has the unique ability to help people and families beyond the normal school setting. As Merced County Superintendent of Schools, Steve Tietjen is working to expand pre-school placement opportunities for children, create an online program for adults in need of high school diplomas, and job training opportunities for adults on probation who are eager to turn around their lives.
Steve started the 0-5 Pre-Literacy Awareness Campaign so that new parents understand how important singing, rhyming and reading is to the ability of children to learn to read independently. Steve is starting Come Back Kids Charter, an online program to help adults earn a diploma. With this program they will not have to quit their jobs to go to school. Already in place is a job-training program for people on probation. Graduates are proudly working as truck drivers, electricians and in the construction trades.
Steve Tietjen’s commitment is to helping the people of Merced County through ever expanding educational opportunities. He deserves your vote! Vote Steve Tietjen for Superintendent of Schools on June 5th!
Robert Acheson, Merced
