Tietjen made huge strides in Los Banos by insisting that kids were the focus

“It’s about the kids, not ‘the test.’” Over the course of 25 years, I served as a teacher, academic coach and school administrator under a variety of superintendents. What did Steve Tietjen’s leadership bring to Los Banos Unified School District?
Tietjen focused his staff on the whole child – not just the California Standards Test. Under Tietjen’s leadership the following goals were achieved: school safety training and measures were implemented; a plan was established to increase student technology use and provide devices equitably across the District; students returned to Outdoor Science School; the number of courses that qualify students for college increased; high school graduation rates improved; a bond was passed allowing a high school and elementary school to be built; teachers were encouraged to focus on collaboration and team decision making and state test scores improved across the District.
Was this easy? No – change is difficult; adults don’t always agree.
It’s not about the adults! It is about the kids. The students of Los Banos Unified benefited from Tietjen’s leadership.
I encourage you to support current Merced County Superintendent of Schools Steve Tietjen. His experience and leadership skills will benefit all Merced County students.
Carolann DeMoss, Los Banos
