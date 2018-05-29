Measure Y is a clear-headed way to regulate marijuana in Merced

A yes vote for Measure Y faces the changes that have happened regarding marijuana legalization to yield a positive result for Merced. The state legalized adults to grow six marijuana plants indoors and to use marijuana at home. In 2017, the city of Merced approved marijuana businesses to operate here. Other cities are doing the same.
Measure Y establishes a tax on marijuana businesses of up to 10 percent generally on sales. The $1 million annual tax revenue must be used to support police, fire, and recreation/parks services, not for other city purposes.
Only people involved in the marijuana business will pay the tax, yet the entire community will benefit from improved public safety and recreation services. Marijuana businesses will be regulated and public instead of illegal and secretive. Those who need marijuana products for medical treatment will be able to get them. I urge you to vote yes on Measure Y.
Michael Belluomini, Merced
