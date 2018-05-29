Tietjen made sure kids can go to camp; let’s make sure he stays in office

Last fall, our family purchased an overnight stay at Camp Green Meadows during a fundraiser benefiting the Merced County Education Foundation. This past weekend we took my first-grade daughter and her Campfire troop (the Merced Fireflies) to CGM for a two-day naturalist program and stayover in the Sequoia cabin. It was fantastic!
Between games of GaGa-ball, CGM’s exceptional staff taught our kids about the wonder of the forest world, the stars that circle above it and how to be self-reliant outdoors. And they made it fun.
Kudos to Steve Tietjen, Merced County Superintendent of Schools, for negotiating with the Merced City School District to bring all sixth graders back to CGM for the first time in eight years. I am thrilled to know our daughter will attend CGM with her class, like so many generations of Merced kids before her. Come June 5th, you can bet Steve Tietjen has my vote.
Shane Smith, Merced
