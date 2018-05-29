Steve Tietjen best administrator I encountered during my 40-year career

Merced County is well served by Steve Tietjen, Merced County Superintendent of Schools. I have had the pleasure of working with Steve for 13 years in my capacity as Dean of Students while he served as superintendent of Woodlake Public Schools. He was the best administrator I worked with in my 40-year educational career. He never forgets that he is working for the best of every student. He is by far the most student-centered administrator I know.
Steve is organized, energetic, caring, ethical and above all else a great listener. He has supervised building projects for three different school districts, expanded elective programs, and increased college acceptance rates by over 30 percent in his districts. Steve knows how to get a job done and energize his staff to work hard. This type of leadership is what Merced County – and every county – needs. Vote for Steve Tietjen, Merced County Superintendent of Schools, on June 5.
Sally Pace, Woodlake
Comments