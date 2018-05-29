Tietjen has been a leader statewide in student achievement

Merced County is extremely fortunate to have Steve Tietjen as its superintendent of county schools! I know Steve Tietjen to be a leader with incredibly high ethical standards who puts the education of students above all else. That means he holds the school system and individuals accountable for the fair treatment of all students and is willing to fight on their behalf.
Steve has a proven track record of improved student performance and increased opportunities. Even during the recession, Steve protected academic programs and added electives to give students the opportunity to discover new talents – this included vocational programs like agriculture, music and culinary arts. As a district superintendent, high schools in Steve’s districts won national awards from the National College Board for the number of students who were fully qualified for admission to 4-year universities. Steve is a proven leader and the right choice for Merced County Superintendent of Schools.
Pat Atkins, Superintendent, Pollock Pines Elementary School District
