Steve Tietjen cares about kids before they’re in school and after they leave

Since Steve Tietjen was appointed Superintendent of Merced County Schools he has been working on a number of important initiatives for the children in our county. He worked with Merced City Schools to ensure all 6th graders could attend Camp Green Meadows while maintaining other field trips for younger students.
Research shows that chronically truant students experience employment-related difficulties as adults. Steve, together with the District Attorney’s office, has made great gains in reducing the truancy rate while providing help for parents struggling to get their kids to school.
Steve is leading an effort, along with other community leaders, to establish new programs focusing on early childhood and workplace literacy. A major focus is on pre-literacy skills for children from through 5 years of age so they are prepared to learn to read. Another component focuses on the reading skills required for the workplace. Amazon, Apple, and local businesses helped the Literacy Coalition focus on what reading skills are required by employers.
Steve is out in our county working with school districts, principals, teachers, parents and community members to make our K-12 system the best that it can be. Vote for Steve Tietjen.
Dena Traina, Merced
