Kimberly Helms Lewis gets the vote of this ex-officer

As a lifelong resident and retired law enforcement officer in Merced County with over 30 years of experience, I support Kimberly Helms Lewis for District Attorney. I had the opportunity to work with Kimberly Helms Lewis on hundreds of major-crime cases. We worked together on numerous successful prosecutions of cases involving murder, sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse. Kimberly Helms Lewis is the ultimate professional, well versed in the law and the facts of a particular case she is prosecuting. She is honest, easy to approach and has demonstrated a tremendous amount of care and compassion for the victims of the crimes within our community.
Kimberly Helms Lewis has my utmost confidence and definitely has my vote this June 5th.
Keith McClain, Atwater
