Join me and so many others in voting for Larry Morse for DA

Larry Morse is endorsed by law enforcement, the Merced County Farm Bureau, Republican Sen. Anthony Cannella, Democrat Assemblyman Adam Gray, Crime Victims United, educators and labor activitists, among others.
His opponent is endorsed by almost no one. Maybe no one endorsed her because her entire campaign has been an attack on Larry, his family and the men and women in the District Attorney’s Office. We expect better than that in Merced County. Running a negative campaign is not leadership. Larry Morse has made Merced County safe. Please join me in reelecting him.
Karen Bricky, Merced
Comments