Larry Morse not for sale; but opponent takes largest campaign donation in local politics

Re “Sizeable donation in Merced DA race questioned” (Front Page, May 29): So much for the DA candidate Kimberly Helms Lewis’ empty talk about ethics. Larry Morse does his job as our chief prosecutor and holds a polluter accountable for damaging our environment. A judge orders the polluter to pay more than $300,000 in fines and it looks to me like the polluter seeks revenge against Morse by donating $20,000 to his opponent.
According to the Sun-Star, that’s the largest political contribution in local politics.
Helms Lewis accepts this tainted money without a second thought? So much for integrity and honesty. Apparently Helms Lewis will take money from anyone, no questions asked.
Larry Morse has never been intimidated by anyone from doing what’s right. He’s not for sale.
Melissa Trevino, Merced
