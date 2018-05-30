Larry Morse tried cases in my courtroom, and he’s good at it

Larry Morse is running for his fourth term as District Attorney for Merced County. I know Larry well, as he has tried cases and appeared in my courtroom on many occasions. I was a judge here in Merced before I moved to the California Court of Appeal in Fresno, where my job included reviewing convictions from Merced.
Larry became District Attorney 12 years ago, but that has not stopped him from trying cases. Unlike most District Attorneys, who leave that demanding work to employees, Larry has always done the work of trial counsel, winning convictions is all 14 homicide cases he has tried – all while running a large prosecutorial office.
Larry’s broad experience as District Attorney is important. He knows the ins and outs of running his office while also keeping up the trial skills demanded of attorneys who work for him. I know Larry Morse to be not only talented and hard-working but also a compassionate and honest man. He has my entire and enthusiastic support for re-election to the job he has done so well for so long. Cast your vote in his favor
Betty L. Dawson, associate judge (ret.) California Court of Appeal, Fifth Appellate District
