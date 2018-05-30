Let’s not forget how much Larry Morse has accomplished over 12 years

In the final days of political campaigns, the rhetoric becomes so intense one can be consumed by the moment and lose perspective of what was really accomplished during the preceding term(s) of the incumbent. That appears to be the state of the race for Merced District Attorney.
Over the years, Larry Morse has insisted that all law enforcement entities in Merced County work together and share information, because working together makes them all stronger. This sounds like a “no-brainer,” but individual law enforcement has always tended to keep things within their own ranks. There were some “ruffled feathers” from leaders because of his insistence, but Merced County law enforcement was better for it.
He has pushed the DA’s Office into non-traditional roles of crime prevention, initiating Crime Stoppers, First Ten and Violence Interruption programs. Those programs benefit all citizens of Merced County and move the criminal justice system forward. That’s leadership!
All these things were done while managing the office and prosecuting thousands and thousands of cases. Step back and look at the bigger picture and you will agree we need a DA who can move us forward and meet the challenges of the future. Larry Morse needs to be reelected Merced County District Attorney.
Pat Lunney, Merced
Comments