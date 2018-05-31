Sun-Star ignores what’s important in Merced County DA’s race

What’s up with your coverage of the District Attorney’s election? In reading the Sun-Star I have learned more than I ever wanted to know about Larry Morse’s children, but nothing on his work as Merced County’s District Attorney.
Law enforcement supports him. The Farm Bureau supports him. The Labor Federation supports him. Why doesn’t the Sun-Star report on any of that?
The innuendos contained in the articles regarding Morse’s son are not really about his kid, they are about the father. Since we are not going to be fact-based, why stop at the Merced County lines? I wonder if Larry Morse was part of those secret meetings with Donald Trump Jr. and the Russians, or any of the meetings between the Hillary people, the FBI and the “Deep State People”? Or any of the meetings with the other non-important players favored by the national press – Stormy Daniels, Rudy Giuliani, or anyone at Fox News?
Chances are that Morse has been to Washington D.C.. He might have run into one of these folks at one time. Let’s make him disprove he ever met any of them.
Maybe, when the witch-hunt becomes tiring, the Sun-Star may actually report on merits and demerits of the candidates.
Barbara Bustos, Atwater
