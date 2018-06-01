Richard Lopez supported my high school, and I’m supporting him

Richard Lopez deserves to lead our county’s school system. As a former Buhach Colony High School student, class of 2017, I am endorsing Richard Lopez to be the next Superintendent of Merced County Schools. I saw Mr. Lopez in action during my four years in high school. He serves on the high school board and was visible at countless high school activities. He visited all campuses to see first-hand what was happening in our classrooms. He is supportive, approachable, visible and involved.
As a trustee, he has helped lead the change to Career Technical Education and expand Career Pathways for all students. Our high school teachers and staff were appreciative of his presence on our campuses, classrooms and especially at student events. In conversations with Mr. Lopez, he has the passion to see that students and schools succeed. As a first-time voter, I am voting for Richard Lopez and I urge all Merced County voters to support Mr. Lopez. You won’t find a more dedicated educator.
Krista Fregoso, Atwater
Comments